Andrew Scheer’s Conservative leadership bump the smallest any new party leader has had in 14 years

Andrew Scheer’s honeymoon as the leader of the Conservative Party is the worst any new party leader has experienced in 14 years, as the Conservatives are only marginally more popular today than they were when Scheer won the party’s top job three months ago.

But while Scheer’s leadership bump has been below average, ranking him in the bottom half of new leaders since John Diefenbaker, the relationship between a new leader’s honeymoon and his or her subsequent electoral success is far from clear cut.