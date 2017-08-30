Anger over controversial Liberal tax proposals to be focus at caucus retreat

Liberal backbenchers have been getting an earful this summer from small business owners outraged by the Trudeau government’s proposals to end what it calls “unfair tax advantages.”

And now they’re preparing to unleash the concerns of their constituents — and pressure Finance Minister Bill Morneau to adjust his plans accordingly — during the government’s summer caucus retreat next week in Kelowna, B.C.

“From what I’m hearing right now, the highest priority thing is to engage in a meaningful discussion of the proposed tax changes to Canadian-controlled, private corporations,” said Stephen Fuhr, who represents the riding that encompasses Kelowna.

“There are a whole host of people — i.e., the ones that are on the receiving end of the tax proposals — that are not happy … My job is to deliver their input or that message to my colleagues.”