Calgary police officers charged with kidnapping, assault during investigation

CALGARY — Three senior members of the Calgary Police Service have been charged with kidnapping and assaulting a man they believed had information in the 2010 case of an at-risk female youth who they thought was being sexually exploited.

A fourth officer involved in the investigation came forward two years ago and accused his colleagues in the vice unit of bringing the man into an unmarked police car, driving him around for about 20 minutes, and assaulting him.

Police say the man never filed a complaint and died a few months later.

The officer who made the allegations has since resigned from the police department.

Det. Reagan Hossack, an 18-year member of the Calgary Police Service, is charged with kidnapping.

Sgt. Mark Schwartz, a 16-year member, and Det. Paul Rubner, a 25-year veteran, are both charged with kidnapping and assault.

Supt. Don Coleman said he personally knows the accused officers and said the department is standing behind them.

"I have had contact with each of them as recently as this afternoon," he said. "The professionalism they have shown throughout their career is what I saw today. They're excellent officers and incredible people and they really have served the public well."

He said all three have long set an example for other members of the department.

"What we expect from our officers is the dedication and commitment that these three have shown for upwards of 60 years of public service."

The case was forwarded to the Edmonton Crown prosecutor's office which recommended charges.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave for seven days. Their status is to be reviewed after that.

Schwartz and Hossack are scheduled to appear in court on September 1. Rubner's first scheduled court date has not been confirmed.

(CFFR, CTV Calgary)

The Canadian Press