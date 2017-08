Car belonging to Quebec City mosque president found torched

The head of the Quebec City mosque that was the scene of a mass murder last winter had his car torched in his driveway earlier this month.

Mohamed Labidi, president of the Centre Culturel Islamique de Qu├ębec, says his wife was roused around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 6 when she heard small explosions outside. She looked outside to find the car engulfed in flames.