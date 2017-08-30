Concern mounts over Morneau’s proposed tax changes affecting small businesses

Concern over proposed federal tax changes appears to be mounting as nearly 300 small business owners crammed a small briefing on the topic Tuesday in Calgary.

Kim Moody, a tax expert with Moodys Gartner who hosted the free seminar at Mount Royal University, said that level of interest is unprecedented.

“This is by far the biggest response we’ve ever seen,” he said. The accountant presented a 158-page analysis of the changes and said some business owners were furious after learning more about the government’s plans.