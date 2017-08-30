Conservative MP Gerry Ritz set to announce his resignation: sources

Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, November 30, 2012. A transportation bottleneck that has left a bumper crop of grain still sitting in some fields is prompting Ottawa to keep closer tabs on rail companies. Ritz says he is changing grain monitoring so that rail companies will have to report monthly on their performance.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Long-time Conservative MP Gerry Ritz is expected to announce he’s leaving federal politics, sources tell CTV News.

Ritz’s office confirmed he is making an announcement about the future of his political career tomorrow.

Ritz has been the MP for Battlefords-Lloydminster, Sask., for 20 years. His office would not comment on the nature of the announcement, but said Ritz will have more to say Thursday morning.