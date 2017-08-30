Country artists mourn death of music videos on CMT as channel shifts focus

CMT Canada’s decision to stop playing music videos will hobble a homegrown country scene already struggling to compete against slicker, better promoted U.S. rivals, say Canadian musicians.

The Corus-owned specialty channel stopped airing videos Sunday, as it officially shifted programming entirely toward sitcoms, reality shows, movies and special events.

The move isn’t sitting well with musicians including Dean Brody and Tim Hicks, who say they’ve lost a powerful platform to get their music out.

“To see that dissolve and evolve is going to be hard because it was a big part of me becoming successful in this country,” says Brody.

“It’ll leave a big hole.”

Hicks called CMT “integral” to his career, noting that a fund associated with the channel helped pay for 10 of his music videos, which gave him national exposure.