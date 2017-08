Jagmeet Singh accused of inflating party membership signups

A rival campaign in the federal NDP leadership race is accusing candidate Jagmeet Singh of inflating the number of new party members he signed up.

Singh announced Tuesday he had signed up 47,000-plus new people, more than a third of the 124,000 the party says are eligible to vote this fall.

But Charlie Angus’s campaign says this number doesn’t make sense, based on how many people were members of the party at the beginning of May before Singh entered the race.