Leitch Speaks Out After Being Excluded From Andrew Scheer’s Conservative Shadow Cabinet

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer excluded controversial former rival Kellie Leitch from his party’s shadow cabinet Wednesday, keeping the ex-minister away from the front lines and the media spotlight.

In an interview with HuffPost Canada, Leitch said she was informed by Scheer’s chief of staff David McArthur about the decision on Tuesday. She said she didn’t ask McArthur why she was being sidelined or speak to Scheer about the decision.

“There’s a lot of opportunities now for me,” she said, putting a positive spin on it. “There are a lot of things that I haven’t been doing in my riding that I can do now, either because of the leadership or because I was a cabinet minister. I don’t have any regrets and I am not disappointed. I am looking forward to a future that hopefully has another Conservative government in 2019. So it’s all good.”