Man faces charges in fire that destroyed Alliston historical building

NEW TECUMSETH, Ont. — A 23-year-old man is facing charges in a fire that destroyed a historical building in Alliston, Ont.

Provincial police say the fire that broke out earlier this month at the Alliston Feed Service levelled the building and prompted the temporary evacuation of two nearby apartment buildings.

Both police and the fire marshall's office investigated the blaze, which police determined to be suspicious.

They arrested a 23-year-old man from Tottenham, Ont.

He is now charged with arson and mischief endangering life.

The Canadian Press