Montreal man shot dead after answering doorbell

MONTREAL — Police are searching for suspects after a fatal shooting in the Montreal North section of the city late Tuesday night.

Police say at about 10:15 p.m., at least two cars pulled up to an apartment building (on Lausanne Ave.).

Several people got out of the cars and one rang the front doorbell and shot the victim when he opened the door.

Const. Manuel Couture says the 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects fled the scene.

The victim's name has not been released, nor have police indicated if this was a targeted shooting.

The Canadian Press