Nenshi says money owed to city over defamation lawsuit has been paid back

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi says a debt owing to the city over a defamation lawsuit has been settled.

Nenshi said enough funds have been raised to pay back a $300,000 legal bill covered by the city in the suit levelled at Nenshi by Shane Homes developer Cal Wenzel.

Wenzel sued in 2013, claiming Nenshi had defamed him when he compared the developer to a character in the Godfather movies during a radio interview.