Observers taken aback by Margaret Atwood condo controversy in Toronto

Pundits say they’re taken aback both by Margaret Atwood’s public opposition to a modest condo development planned for her upscale Toronto neighbourhood and the vehement social media backlash that followed it.

Atwood drew the ire of both Twitter users and certain local columnists when city reports revealed she had written a letter pushing back against an eight-storey, 16-unit condo building slated for construction near her home.

Atwood’s objections to the current proposal are muted compared with those voiced by others who spoke up, including her husband, Graeme Gibson, and grocery store magnate Galen Weston Jr.