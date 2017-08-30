Prime minister applauds front-line workers dealing with Phoenix pay problems

The prime minister is thanking civil servants for the work they’ve done for months to help federal employees affected by the government’s problem-plagued pay system.

Justin Trudeau is to meet employees today at the federal pay centre in Miramichi, N.B., the epicentre of complaints about the Phoenix system.

At least one civil service union leader has suggested that the pay centre should not have been located in Miramichi in the first place, prompting demands from the community’s mayor for an apology.