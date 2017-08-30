Prime minister applauds front-line workers dealing with Phoenix pay problems

MONCTON, N.B. — The prime minister is thanking civil servants for the work they've done for months to help federal employees affected by the government's problem-plagued pay system.

Justin Trudeau is to meet employees today at the federal pay centre in Miramichi, N.B., the epicentre of complaints about the Phoenix system.

At least one civil service union leader has suggested that the pay centre should not have been located in Miramichi in the first place, prompting demands from the community's mayor for an apology.

But in Moncton today, the prime minister commended employees at the pay hub for working outside the box to resolve payroll issues for workers who have been overpaid, underpaid, or not paid at all.

On Monday, Trudeau appointed a new cabinet minister — B.C. MP Carla Qualtrough — to oversee the department responsible for the Phoenix system.

She replaced Judy Foote, who resigned from the public services portfolio last week for family health reasons.

The government also revealed Monday that the pay problems had worsened throughout August as pay system employees struggled to modify paycheques to reflect changes resulting from the recent ratification of several big public service contracts.

The Canadian Press