Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall shakes up cabinet in light of leadership race

REGINA — Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall has overhauled his cabinet after several ministers resigned to enter the leadership race to replace him.

The most significant shuffle moves Kevin Doherty out of finance and into advanced education, while Donna Harpauer leaves government relations and Indigenous affairs to replace Doherty at control of the province's purse.

Doherty did not enter the leadership race, but wanted out of finance, said Wall.

"He made the request," Wall told reporters after the shuffle Wednesday.

"It's an incredible amount of work. You know, the most difficult budget we've brought down."

An austerity budget delivered in March which was — by Wall's own admission — unpopular with voters because of cuts that were made to help tackle a $1.3-billion deficit from last year.

Doherty says the timing is right to move on because treasury board is starting work on the next provincial budget.

"These aren't jobs for life," he said.

"I've served on treasury board for six years now and those are long, gruelling hours. I've served as chair of treasury board for over two years now, done two budgets. I think I've done quite a bit of work in those various capacities and those various committees to contribute."

Wall says Harpauer is best choice to replace Doherty.

She's been a cabinet minister since the Saskatchewan Party first won power in 2007 and has served as social services minister, as well as education minister — two of biggest budget ministries.

"I just have a lot of confidence in Donna," said Wall.

"We were elected together in '99. I've known her for a long time. She has this perfect balance of compassion and toughness, and she is thorough and determined and deliberative."

The overall size of the cabinet remains unchanged at 17, including the premier.

Five backbenchers are joining cabinet, four of them for the first time, including Gene Makowsky.

Makowsky, a former offensive lineman who spent 17 years with the Saskatchewan Roughrider football team, was first elected in 2011. He becomes minister of parks, culture and sport.

Interim Opposition NDP Leader Nicole Sarauer said Wall refused to take the opportunity to show real change by improving representation in cabinet and including more women around the table.

"There are 17 members of the Sask. Party cabinet. How can they justify that only four of them are women?" asked Sarauer.

The shuffle was prompted by the resignations of Tina Beaudry-Mellor from social services, Gord Wyant from justice, Ken Cheveldayoff from parks, culture and sport, Jeremy Harrison from economy and Scott Moe from environment.

All except Moe have entered the race to replace Wall as Saskatchewan Party leader and, ultimately, become premier. Moe is expected to make an announcement this week.

Wall had given cabinet ministers until Monday to step aside if they intended to seek the leadership.

Wall is stepping away from politics after 10 years as premier. He has said the province and the party will benefit from a fresh perspective.

Doherty had been considered a leadership contender, but he says he "took a hard look at it" and decided against running.

"I think you have to have a path to victory. As I looked at it closer and closer, I didn't see a path to victory for me," he said.

"Secondly, I think you really have to have the royal jelly, so to speak, that in your stomach, you gotta really want to do this. I had a hard time finding that with respect to really wanting to do that job, so I was probably being talked more into it than out of it."

Jennifer Graham, The Canadian Press