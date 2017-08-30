Trump Sketches Plan for Tax Overhaul, but Gives No Specifics

President Donald Trump urged Congress to act on a sweeping, bipartisan overhaul of the tax system Wednesday, promoting the loose outlines of a plan that he said would ease the burden on “forgotten” middle class Americans while also reducing taxes for businesses.

“I want to work with Congress — Republicans and Democrats alike — on a plan that is pro worker and pro American. No more fitting place to launch this effort than right here in the American heartland,” Trump said, speaking at one of the city’s largest manufacturing plants.