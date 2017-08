With ‘shadow cabinet,’ Andrew Scheer puts a softer face on Conservatives

For all their efforts to play up the term “shadow cabinet” — it is not actually all that unusual in Canadian politics — there is no necessary correlation between the front-bench team the federal Conservatives unveiled Wednesday and the one that would govern should the party be elected in 2019. Times change, people retire, are demoted or defeated, while others are promoted or arrive with the next election.