Brad Trost, Campaign Life Coalition endorse Scheer’s team, as NDP worry about Tory stance on abortion

Brad Trost, whose socially-conservative supporters helped elect Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, says he isn’t disappointed after his name was left off a list of “shadow ministers” released Wednesday.
With rivals Maxime Bernier and Kellie Leitch publicly falling into line, and a pro-life group also giving their approval, Scheer has faced little criticism from his base. But New Democrats are decrying the appointment of an apparently pro-life MP to the status of women portfolio — even as Tories swear they will not reopen the abortion debate.