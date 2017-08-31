National Newswatch

Brad Trost, Campaign Life Coalition endorse Scheer’s team, as NDP worry about Tory stance on abortion

By — Aug 31 2017

Brad Trost speaks during the Conservative leadership debate at the Maclab Theatre in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan ORG XMIT: CKM122

Brad Trost, whose socially-conservative supporters helped elect Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, says he isn’t disappointed after his name was left off a list of “shadow ministers” released Wednesday.

With rivals Maxime Bernier and Kellie Leitch publicly falling into line, and a pro-life group also giving their approval, Scheer has faced little criticism from his base. But New Democrats are decrying the appointment of an apparently pro-life MP to the status of women portfolio — even as Tories swear they will not reopen the abortion debate.

