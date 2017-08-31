Former staffer levels new sexual harassment allegations against Darshan Kang

A former staffer has stepped forward with explosive new allegations of sexual harassment against embattled Liberal MP Darshan Kang, saying he repeatedly groped and kissed her throughout her 13-month tenure in his Calgary constituency office.

Kirstin Morrell, who worked for Mr. Kang (Calgary Skyview, Alta.) between 2011-12, when he was sitting in the Alberta Legislature, said the first-term MP has a “problem with consent,” and completely disregarded her blatant refusals of his aggressive sexual overtures.