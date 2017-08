Former Tory minister confirms he’s leaving federal politics, but won’t say why

Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz responds to questions about trade with the United States during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 19, 2015. Ritz says Ottawa is granting tax deferrals to western livestock producers in regions hit by drought. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Gerry Ritz, one of the longest serving Conservative members of Parliament, is offering no clues as to why he’s giving up his seat in the House of Commons.

In a statement posted today on social media, the Saskatchewan MP confirms he won’t be back when the House resumes next month.

Ritz was first elected as a Reform Party member in 1997 and continued to hold the riding of Battlefords-Lloydminster for two decades.

Between 2007 and 2015, he served as agriculture minister under former prime minister Stephen Harper, overseeing among other things the marquee Conservative promise to overhaul the Canadian Wheat Board.