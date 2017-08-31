How Justin Trudeau is governing like Harper

The Liberals were elected, in part, on their promise to end Stephen Harper’s evident contempt for Parliament.
Harper, the Liberals argued, treated Canada as an executive, rather than a parliamentary democracy. Prime ministerial decisions were rubber-stamped using ruthless caucus discipline, eliminating the need for persuasion. The House of Commons was reduced to an arena of venomous sparring.
The Trudeau Liberals promised to reverse all that — Parliament would be restored as the people’s forum and the country’s greatest debating chamber.