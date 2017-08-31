If Trump triggers a withdrawal from NAFTA, we walk: Mexico

If Donald Trump attempts the proverbial gun-to-the-temple negotiating strategy on NAFTA, how should America’s neighbours respond: Keep sitting there, or walk away from the bargaining table?

It’s a question the other North American countries are grappling with.

That’s because the U.S. president is increasingly explicit in suggesting he might pull the trigger on the formal NAFTA withdrawal process to frighten the other countries into making concessions during negotiations.

Trump made some of his clearest remarks yet Wednesday on the idea.

He suggested he might start the withdrawal process not necessarily to end NAFTA, but to strengthen his negotiating leverage.