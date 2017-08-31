‘It’s the best way’ – Trudeau sells carbon pricing in Saskatoon

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touched on the thorny issue of carbon pricing in a fundraising speech in Saskatoon on Thursday night.

Outgoing Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall has threatened to challenge the carbon pricing plan in court, saying it would be disproportionately punitive to Saskatchewan and doesn’t take into account measures already taken to reduce emissions such as the province’s carbon capture facility.

“We’re taking action on a number of issues I know mean a lot to people here in Saskatoon and across this great province. That includes moving forward with our plan to put a price on carbon pollution,” Trudeau said in a speech to the Laurier Club.

“I know this can be a contentious issue but I also know it’s the best way for Canada to reduce emissions while we grow our economy in a clean and sustainable way.”

The federal government wants provinces to phase in carbon pricing that wou