Morneau calls nervous Liberal MPs as backlash to small biz tax proposals grows

Bill Morneau is scrambling to calm the fears of nervous Liberal backbenchers who’ve been inundated with complaints about the finance minister’s plan eliminate loopholes that give some wealthy small business owners an unfair tax advantage.

The finance minister hosted an hour-long conference call Thursday with Liberal MPs, aimed at listening to their concerns, giving them the tools to counter what he considers rampant misinformation about his plan and reassuring them that the government is open to adjusting the proposals to avoid any unintended consequences.

That’s in addition to dozens of one-on-one calls Morneau and his staff have been making in recent weeks to quell anxiety among government caucus members.

The conference call came as Liberal MPs prepared to air their concerns and push for changes to the proposals during a caucus retreat next week in Kelowna, B.C.