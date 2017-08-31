National Energy Board says Trans Mountain meets conditions for B.C. terminal

The National Energy Board says the Trans Mountain pipeline project has met conditions required for the expansion of its Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby, B.C.

Trans Mountain, a subsidiary of Kinder Morgan Canada, has plans to expand the terminal’s dock to load three tankers, up from one, and increase the number of delivery lines connected to its other Burnaby terminal.

The expanded terminal is part of a $7.4-billion project that would triple the capacity of an Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline and increase tanker traffic in the Vancouver area.