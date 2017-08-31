Prominent, well-loved businessman victim of homicide in Sydney, N.S.

SYDNEY, N.S. — A prominent, well-loved Nova Scotia businessman has been identified as the victim of a homicide.

James Matthews — co-founder of a financial planning business in Halifax — was found dead at in his apartment in Sydney on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old man split his time between Halifax and Cape Breton, and was part-owner of the building where his body was discovered.

The coal miner's son co-owned Matthews McDonough Financial Planning Inc., in Halifax.

Matthews, originally from Sydney Mines, had a passion for revitalizing Sydney's downtown core and the economy.

He owned several office buildings in the city, including the popular Prince Street Market.

His long-time business partner, John Tompkins, said Matthews was a genuine and thoughtful person.

"It's relationships Jim should be remembered for and how much he cared about people," Tompkins said in an interview at office Thursday. "With his clients it was always about putting them first and doing the right thing."

As painful as the last days have been, he said reaching out to Matthews' former clients was "incredibly heartwarming."

"It was the worst of humanity in terms of what we believe may have happened to him. But we've seen the best of humanity from people and that's because of the relationships Jim had with people."

The Canadian Press