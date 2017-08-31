Scheer and Poilievre to debut bon cop/bad cop double act

John Ivison National Post

Canadians appear to regard the prospect of Andrew Scheer as prime minister with the same incredulity audiences at the premiere of Conan the Barbarian might have greeted the news they were watching the future governor of California.

Tracking polls suggest the Conservatives are trailing the Liberals by around 10 percentage points and the new leader has not had the customary bump in popularity he might have expected in his honeymoon period.

There are already rumblings that the Tories may have made a massive