Trudeau promises unionized workers a NAFTA deal they can be proud of

MONTREAL — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assured unionized Canadian workers on Thursday they'll be getting a NAFTA deal they can be proud of.

Trudeau put a positive spin on the negotiations as he addressed the United Food and Commercial Workers Canada national convention in Montreal.

"This modernization has been a long time coming and we're going to get a fair deal for Canadian workers," he told several hundred union members.

He repeated several times the agreement is in need of an update, and pointed out labour groups are "well-represented" on Canada's NAFTA council, which is led by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Canada's priorities include increasing protection for workers and the environment, he said.

"Together, we're going to land an agreement people in this room and across the country can be proud of," he told the audience.

The national president of the labour group said many of its members could be deeply affected by the trade deal, particularly those in the poultry and dairy sectors.

"It's important for us to have that voice, to be there with the conversations and speak for our members that will be impacted, and that's an important place for labour to be," Paul Meinema said of the NAFTA talks.

The union, which represents some 250,000 workers across the country, has urged the federal government to protect Canada's supply management system during the talks.

Meinema said Trudeau has taken steps to improve the relationship between Ottawa and labour groups, pointing out he was the first prime minister to accept an invitation to speak at its convention.

Nevertheless, Meinema says the union still supports the NDP and has thrown its support behind Jagmeet Singh in that party's leadership contest.

The Canadian Press