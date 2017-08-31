Trudeau Trump talk NAFTA in phone call; White House

The White House says Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau have spoken about their hope to reach a deal by the end of this year on a new North American Free Trade Agreement.

That nugget is contained in a readout from Washington on the phone call today between the president and the prime minister over the deaths and destruction in Texas and Louisiana caused by hurricane Harvey.

There is no mention of the NAFTA discussion in the account of the conversation released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Trudeau’s office said later it doesn’t dispute the White House account.