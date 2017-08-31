U.S. orders closing of Russian consulate in San Francisco

The United States is retaliating against Russia by forcing closure of its consulate in San Francisco and scaling back its diplomatic presence in Washington and New York.

The State Department said the move is in response to the Kremlin forcing a cut in U.S. diplomatic staff in Moscow. Spokesman Heather Nauert said the move brings the U.S. and Russia into “parity,” with each having three consulates in the other country.

“We believe this action was unwarranted and detrimental to the overall relationship between our countries,” Nauert said in a State Department statement on Thursday.