Alberta’s United Conservative Party releases details on vote for new leader

CALGARY — The United Conservative Party has released details on how it will elect its new leader and says it plans to hold five candidates' debates around the province.

Voting will take place by preferential, non-weighted ballot by phone or online starting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 26 and ending at 5 p.m. Oct. 28.

To vote, memberships must be purchased by 5 p.m. on Sept. 29, and members will also have to register online to vote, with proof of identity, by 5 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Leadership candidates in the newly merged conservative party must pay $75,000 and must get their applications in no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 12.

The United Conservatives were formed in July after the Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties voted to merge.

Four candidates have announced campaigns: former Wildrose leader Brian Jean, former PC leader Jason Kenney, former president of the Wildrose party Jeff Callaway and Conservative strategist Doug Schweitzer.

Details on the leadership debates will be released on the unitedconservative.ca website as they are finalized.

Results will be announced shortly after the vote closes on Oct. 28 at the Metropolitan Centre in Calgary.

The Canadian Press