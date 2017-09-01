Are PCs looking to talk Doug Ford out of running to be an MPP?

Call it the Ford conundrum.

As Doug Ford promises to finally reveal his political plans for next year, some Progressive Conservatives are quietly looking for a way to talk the controversial ex-councillor out of running for them.

The Tories view Ford as a double-edged sword: they know he is their only hope of winning Liberal-held Etobicoke North, but worry that his shoot-from-the-lip style could undermine leader Patrick Brown’s province-wide campaign in many other ridings next spring.

“We don’t need him talking about how great Don