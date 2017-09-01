B.C. NDP abandons 2021 deadline to reach $15 minimum wage

The B.C. NDP government has altered an election promise to implement a $15 minimum wage by 2021, and will instead give an independent review panel free rein to suggest a new, possibly longer, timeline.

Labour Minister Harry Bains said he agrees with criticism from Green party Leader Andrew Weaver that mandating the review panel to a 2021 timeline is too restrictive and locks in the outcome.

So Bains said he’ll remove the deadline when he announces details of his Fair Wages Commission in the next few weeks.

“I think Mr. Weaver made a pretty good point,” Bains said in an interview. “We’re going to work with him. He’s saying that we should not be prescriptive of the fair wages commission and I agree with him. I think we should give them the authority and mandate to decide when we reach $15, and how we reach $15.”