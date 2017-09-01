Doug Ford set to run against John Tory in mayoral rematch

Doug Ford will announce next Friday that he plans to challenge Mayor John Tory in the 2018 Toronto election, sources say.

Ford has quietly been building a team in his bid for a rematch against Tory, who beat him in the 2014 municipal vote.

Joe Reis, one of the federal Conservative Party’s top campaign organizers, has been phoning around to elicit support for the former city councillor.

“Right now, I’m just shaking the trees and seeing if the people that I worked with before will come out for him like they did for his brother (former mayor Rob Ford, who died last year),” he said Friday.

Reis, who is also well-respected in provincial Progressive C