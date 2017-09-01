Gasoline prices jump overnight in some Canadian markets, led by Que., B.C.

The Canadian average gasoline price has risen above $1.16 per litre ahead of the Labour Day long weekend amid reports of shortages due to extensive flooding in Texas and other states along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Gasbuddy.com says that’s up eight cents since hurricane Harvey hit last Friday and nine cents compared to the average price per litre last month.

The site’s sources say prices in Quebec and British Columbia jumped by several cents per litre since Thursday, when their provincial averages were just below $1.20 per litre.

The site reports drivers in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, northeastern Ontario, Newfoundl