Half of Canadians say their country is ‘too generous’ toward illegal border crossers

In the wake of a new wave of asylum seekers crossing the border in search of permanent residency, more than half of Canadians say this country is being “too generous” towards those coming in through irregular channels.

Since July 1, more than 7,000 people have walked across the border into Quebec to make asylum claims.

Now, a new public opinion poll from the Angus Reid Institute finds 53 per cent of Canadians of the opinion the country’s approach is too giving – more than eight times as many as those who say Canada is not being “generous enough”.