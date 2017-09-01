National Newswatch
How are federal Liberals shaping up? Watch the Lac-St-Jean byelection

By — Sep 1 2017

For a mid-mandate reality check on the federal electoral dynamics, look no further than the battle that is shaping up in the riding of Lac-St-Jean.

A date has not yet been set for a byelection to replace former Conservative minister Denis Lebel. He resigned in June after having served as deputy leader over the party’s leadership campaign. The riding is already registering a higher-than-normal volume of political traffic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid Lac-St-Jean a visit in July. This week, it was the site of the summer gathering of the government’s Quebec caucus. On Thursday, a handful of provincial and federal ministers were on hand to unveil a plan to fund high-speed internet in the region, north of Quebec City.

