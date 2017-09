How to debate immigration issues in Canada

We need informed debates to get immigration policy right in Canada. Both sides must find better ways of presenting their arguments.

Given the polarization between those who advocate for more immigration and those who advocate for less, we need guidelines to facilitate more respectful and informative debates. I also suggest some alternative language for both viewpoints, to provoke reflection.

