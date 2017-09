Kenney and Jean drop gloves in UCP leadership race over caucus budget deficit

Jason Kenney took the gloves off in the United Conservative Party leadership race Wednesday, blasting rival Brian Jean over the UCP caucus’ budget shortfall.

But Jean fired back, saying there was no deficit and accusing Kenney of “negative mudslinging and innuendo.”

In an interview, Kenney said Jean — as the former leader of Wildrose — has to take the blame for the estimated $337,000 shortfall that resulted when the Wildrose and Progressive Conservative caucuses joined together in the UCP.