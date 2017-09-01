Kevin O’Leary still hoping for a future with the Conservatives

As Andrew Scheer rallies his brand new team of shadow ministers to try to defeat the Trudeau government, Kevin O’Leary is sitting on the dock of his cottage in Muskoka, toes in the water, pontificating about politics and what role he might have in Scheer’s Conservative Party.

O’Leary had hoped to be leader, until he decided to drop out of the race. Then, he threw his support behind Maxime Bernier and offered to be an “economic adviser” when Bernier won.

But Bernier did not win. O’Leary says he still speaks to some MPs and party executives, though it’s still not clear to him precisely how he fits into the party’s future.