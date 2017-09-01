National Newswatch
Maybe we should teach politicians to share

By — Sep 1 2017

Is it just a coincidence that two of our national institutions — the CBC and federal cabinet — have become big fans of job-sharing?

The CBC announced this summer that the next anchor of The Nationalwould be four people: Ian Hanomansing, Adrienne Arsenault, Rosemary Barton and Andrew Chang.

Then this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau split responsibility for Indigenous affairs between two ministers: Carolyn Bennett and Jane Philpott. Actually, you could stretch that to three ministers, if you include Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould’s new job of overseeing a cabinet working group on Indigenous matters.

