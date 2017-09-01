Notley’s chief of staff resigns, returns to B.C. to be with family

Premier Rachel Notley’s chief of staff is leaving after nine months on the job.

John Heaney, who took over for Brian Topp in December, is leaving the post and returning to his British Columbia home.

He will be replaced by Nathan Rotman, who is currently director of issues management in Notley’s office.

Heaney has deep roots with the B.C. NDP, but he said in an interview he’s departing to spend more time with his wife and two children, who have remained in B.C. during his Edmonton tenure, and he won’t take a post in John Horgan’s new government.