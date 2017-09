Parliament is back, baby – Andrew Scheer is going to make the fall all about Omar Khadr

Hellllooo, VICE readers! With the end of summer fast approaching — apologies, but with September breathing down our necks, we really can’t deny it for much longer — I’m back to (fingers crossed) whip you all into a mild to moderate frenzy of anticipation over the similarly imminent return to round-the-clock political plotting and scheming back here in the greater parliamentary precinct.

