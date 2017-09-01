Police hunting for two suspects after fatal shooting in Toronto mall

Toronto police say they're on the hunt for two suspects after a man was gunned down in a city mall.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says the shooting took place Thursday night at the Sheridan Mall in the northwest part of the city.

She say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name was not immediately released, and there were no other injuries reported.

Previous media reports suggested police were combing the city for four suspects, but Douglas-Cook would only confirm that they're searching for at least two people.

Officers are slated to hold a news conference later Friday morning to share more details.

The Canadian Press