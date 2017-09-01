The fall of Chris Alexander

It is unkind to kick someone when they’re down, as failed Conservative party leadership contender, disgraced snitch-line peddler and hapless alt-right band conductor Chris Alexander certainly is; but what is one to do when they kick themselves, determinedly and with great gusto, only to accuse you of committing bodily assault?

As few people could reach his heights, few could ever fall so far as the preternaturally intelligent, accomplished, and worldly Alexander could. In this, at least, he fulfilled his unique potential.