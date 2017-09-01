The real problem with the Liberals’ tax-reform plans — they aren’t big enough

Since coming to power the Liberals have proposed or at least contemplated three separate reforms to Canada’s complex, inequitable, preference-riddled tax system.

The first would have capped the deduction for income from employee stock options at $100,000. The second would have taxed employee health and dental benefits, currently tax-free, as ordinary income. The third, the subject of so much recent controversy, would limit some of the ways individuals who incorporate themselves can take advantage of the much lower rate of tax on small private corporations.