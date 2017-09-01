Trudeau acknowledges grumbling, but defiant on small business tax changes

Justin Trudeau says he’s paying attention to the growing dissent over his government’s controversial plan to eliminate tax incentives that he insists only benefit wealthy small business owners.

But the prime minister said Friday he “will make no apologies” for the Liberal government’s commitment to helping the so-called middle class, even at the expense of the wealthiest Canadians.

Speaking to reporters in Saskatoon, Trudeau acknowledged the backlash over what the government calls proposals to inject more fairness in the tax system by closing loopholes used by a growing number of small businesses.

“We’re doing more for the people who need it and doing less for the people who don’t,” Trudeau said.

“I’m hearing feedback from Canadians that want to make sure that this does help the middle class…. I’m happy to have discussions and feedback from interested Canadians who want to make our tax code fairer and we’re going to take all of those reflections into account.”

Entrepreneurs, major industry associations, tax experts and political rivals have warned the three-part plan would hurt the economy and small businesses, including many whose owners would be considered middle class.