Trudeau respects Kang’s decision to resign, won’t say if he asked him to

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he respects the decision of Calgary MP Darshan Kang to step away from the Liberal caucus while sexual harassment allegations against him are investigated.

But Trudeau won’t say whether he personally asked Kang to resign.

Kang said he’s leaving the governing party’s caucus to focus his efforts on clearing his name.

He resigned from caucus Thursday night, shortly after The Hill Times reported that a woman who worked in Kang’s constituency office when he was a member of the Alberta legislature has come forward alleging she was sexually harassed.

The woman alleged in an interview that Kang grabbed her breasts, among other inappropriate behaviour, and would not desist in the harassment despite repeatedly being asked to stop.