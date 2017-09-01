Veterans see access to medical marijuana curtailed over doctors’ concerns

Veterans who use medical marijuana to treat post-traumatic stress disorder are having to go outside the network of clinics sanctioned by Veterans Affairs to get the drug due to concerns by doctors at the clinics about its effectiveness.

The last operational stress injury clinic to prescribe medical marijuana to former soldiers stopped doing so in January, citing a lack of research and concerns it might even be doing more harm than good.

“The physician’s Hippocratic oath is that above all you should do no harm,” said Dr. Anthony Njoku of the OSI clinic in Fredericton.